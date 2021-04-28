France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.53% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.53% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index added 0.49%.

The best performers of the session on the were Societe Generale SA (PA:), which rose 3.60% or 0.82 points to trade at 23.61 at the close. Meanwhile, BNP Paribas SA (PA:) added 3.12% or 1.62 points to end at 53.48 and Sanofi SA (PA:) was up 2.42% or 2.07 points to 87.47 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were STMicroelectronics NV (PA:), which fell 2.26% or 0.74 points to trade at 32.01 at the close. Legrand SA (PA:) declined 1.56% or 1.30 points to end at 82.00 and Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) was down 1.55% or 1.95 points to 123.85.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were BIC (PA:) which rose 9.94% to 59.20, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which was up 9.27% to settle at 6.37 and CGG SA (PA:) which gained 5.19% to close at 0.985.

The worst performers were Neoen SA (PA:) which was down 3.73% to 39.24 in late trade, Eutelsat Communications SA (PA:) which lost 3.18% to settle at 10.52 and Trigano SA (PA:) which was down 2.74% to 156.20 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 347 to 222 and 95 ended unchanged.

Shares in Societe Generale SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.60% or 0.82 to 23.61. Shares in BNP Paribas SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.12% or 1.62 to 53.48. Shares in BIC (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.94% or 5.35 to 59.20.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.26% or 4.55 to $1774.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 2.13% or 1.34 to hit $64.28 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 1.97% or 1.30 to trade at $67.17 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.07% to 1.2099, while EUR/GBP rose 0.08% to 0.8694.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 90.817.

