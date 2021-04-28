Former gov’t official blames crypto mining for energy crisis in Kyrgyzstan By Cointelegraph

Former gov’t official blames crypto mining for energy crisis in Kyrgyzstan
Amid growing concerns over the energy sector in Kyrgyzstan, a former government official has argued that cryptocurrency mining is a major factor driving the energy crisis.
Daniyar Akmatov, former director of the state investment protection organization, the Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, addressed the challenges in Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector at a roundtable in Bishkek, local news agency Tazabek reported on Wednesday.
