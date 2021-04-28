Forint firms on cenbank message, zloty slips as court decision looms

Article content

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint

outperformed its peers on Wednesday, supported by the central

bank’s message that it was ready to fight inflation, while the

zloty slid as investors eyed a European court decision on fx

mortgage loans due on Thursday.

The forint firmed 0.19% to 361.95 per euro, adding

to its gains from the previous session when the central bank

left rates unchanged, as expected.

The bank extended its quantitative easing program and

pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation as the

economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock.

The forint was supported by the central bank statement,

which reassured investors, two traders in Budapest said.

The currency also firmed due to flows in the zloty-forint

trade as investors were opening short positions against the

Polish currency, they said.

The zloty slid 0.23% on Wednesday to trade at

4.5811 per euro.

The weakening “may be related to the positioning of

investors ahead of tomorrow’s decision of the Court of Justice

of the European Union on FX mortgage loans,” Bank Millennium

wrote.

On Thursday the court will issue a ruling concerning the

claims that banks can make from clients if a foreign exchange

mortgage contract is canceled.