Forint firms on cenbank message, zloty slips as court decision looms

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint
outperformed its peers on Wednesday, supported by the central
bank’s message that it was ready to fight inflation, while the
zloty slid as investors eyed a European court decision on fx
mortgage loans due on Thursday.
The forint firmed 0.19% to 361.95 per euro, adding
to its gains from the previous session when the central bank
left rates unchanged, as expected.
The bank extended its quantitative easing program and
pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation as the
economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock.
The forint was supported by the central bank statement,
which reassured investors, two traders in Budapest said.
The currency also firmed due to flows in the zloty-forint
trade as investors were opening short positions against the
Polish currency, they said.
The zloty slid 0.23% on Wednesday to trade at
4.5811 per euro.
The weakening “may be related to the positioning of
investors ahead of tomorrow’s decision of the Court of Justice
of the European Union on FX mortgage loans,” Bank Millennium
wrote.
On Thursday the court will issue a ruling concerning the
claims that banks can make from clients if a foreign exchange
mortgage contract is canceled.
The issue, weighing on the zloty, could result in major
losses for the banking sector as thousands of Polish borrowers
took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.
On Tuesday rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski told Reuters that
rates may remain stable until 2022 and that Poland’s central
bank could consider ending its bond purchase program.
Zyzynski’s comments on the QE program came as a “slight
hawkish surprise” and could support the zloty if they were
backed by other rate setters, Commerzbank said.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown slid 0.27%, again
nearing the 26 per euro level, which a trader said should serve
as resistance against further losses.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw’s index adding
1.22% and Prague gaining 0.46%. Budapest slid 0.19% while
Bucharest was 0.11% up.
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)