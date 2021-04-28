Forint firms on cenbank message, zloty slips as court decision looms

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint

outperformed its peers on Wednesday, supported by the central

bank’s message that it was ready to fight inflation, while the

zloty slid as investors eyed a European court decision on fx

mortgage loans due on Thursday.

The forint firmed 0.19% to 361.95 per euro, adding

to its gains from the previous session when the central bank

left rates unchanged, as expected.

The bank extended its quantitative easing program and

pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation as the

economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock.

The forint was supported by the central bank statement,

which reassured investors, two traders in Budapest said.

The currency also firmed due to flows in the zloty-forint

trade as investors were opening short positions against the

Polish currency, they said.

The zloty slid 0.23% on Wednesday to trade at

4.5811 per euro.

The weakening “may be related to the positioning of

investors ahead of tomorrow’s decision of the Court of Justice

of the European Union on FX mortgage loans,” Bank Millennium

wrote.

On Thursday the court will issue a ruling concerning the

claims that banks can make from clients if a foreign exchange

mortgage contract is canceled.

The issue, weighing on the zloty, could result in major

losses for the banking sector as thousands of Polish borrowers

took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.

On Tuesday rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski told Reuters that

rates may remain stable until 2022 and that Poland’s central

bank could consider ending its bond purchase program.

Zyzynski’s comments on the QE program came as a “slight

hawkish surprise” and could support the zloty if they were

backed by other rate setters, Commerzbank said.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown slid 0.27%, again

nearing the 26 per euro level, which a trader said should serve

as resistance against further losses.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw’s index adding

1.22% and Prague gaining 0.46%. Budapest slid 0.19% while

Bucharest was 0.11% up.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1100 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0 %

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romanian %

EURHRK= Croatian %

EURRSD= Serbian 0 %

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1101.72 1096.440 +0.48 +7.26%

0 %

.BUX Budapest 43320.2 43357.19 -0.09% +2.88%

1

.WIG20 Warsaw 2025.03 1998.92 +1.31 +2.07%

%

.BETI Buchares 11355.7 11324.71 +0.27 +15.81

t 6 % %

.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1895.25 1900.52 -0.28% +8.97%

.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1> %

.SOFIX Sofia 520.73 522.41 -0.32% +16.36

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs change

Bund in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT=R 2-year ps

CZ5YT=R 5-year ps

CZ10YT= ps

Poland

PL2YT=R 2-year ps

PL5YT=R 5-year ps

PL10YT= ps

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 0.45 0.70 0.99 0.36

Rep

Hungary 0.97 1.14 1.30 0.79

Poland 0.25 0.27 0.39 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason

Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)

