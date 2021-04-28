Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s Exhibition Match Officially Set for June

Instagram

The match between the five-time world champion and the YouTube star was previously scheduled for February, but it was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 protocols.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is coming out of his retirement again to face off an unlikely opponent. The boxing legend is set to fight Internet personality Logan Paul in an exhibition match which is officially slated to take place on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Making use of his social media pages to announce the match, Floyd posted on Instagram on Tuesday, April 27 a promo video. “JUNE 6, 2021!!!! #MIAMI,” he declared in the caption. “Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hardrock Stadium.”

“@mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!!” the 44-year-old went on gushing, before informing fans, “Tickets will be going on sale next week….”

Logan, meanwhile, took to his own Instagram page to post a promo poster of his upcoming duel with Floyd. “June 6 I break the simulation,” he wrote along with it, before bragging about making “boxing history” as he continued, “@mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to make boxing history!!!”

The fight was originally scheduled for February 20, but it was postponed indefinitely because COVID-19 protocols would not allow a full stadium at the time. With vaccines continuing to roll out in the States, there’s likely a bigger chance that more fans will be allowed for in-person attendance at the stadium when the match takes place in June.

The announcement didn’t specify how many rounds they will fight or what size gloves they will use, but previous reports said that for the match, Floyd must weigh under 160 pounds and Jake will be allowed to come in under 190 pounds. Since the fight is considered an exhibition, the result will not count toward the five-time world champion’s perfect record. The match will be televised on Showtime pay-per-view.

Floyd last stepped into the ring in December 2018 for an exhibition match against undefeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. The fight took place at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on December 31 and ended on a TKO in the first round, when Tenshin’s corner waved off the fight after he had been knocked down three times.

After the fight, Floyd clarified that he is still retired and only did the fight to entertain fans. He reportedly earned $9 million for the fight.