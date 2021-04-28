Flow Capital Announces Investment In MiniLuxe

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) today announces that it has completed a USD $2,500,000 investment in the socially-responsible beauty services brand, MiniLuxe.

Through its brand platform of clean beauty products and services, MiniLuxe exists to provide self-care for everyone, anywhere at any time. Through 2+ million nail care services, MiniLuxe has set the industry standard for the most used and least-regulated beauty service with health, hygiene, and fair labor practices. Bridging technology with experiential design across an omni-platform, the company’s vision is to become the world’s leading ethical nail-care brand and to continue to empower its diverse community of nail designers, who represent the largest independent female workforce. Building off its talent platform in providing training, economic mobility, and career growth, MiniLuxe is poised to reimagine upskilling and edu-ployment at scale. Its line of offerings is non-toxic, Leaping Bunny-certified, and made in the US, providing “better-for-you” products across its digital and in-studio experiences. MiniLuxe is on a mission to inspire, elevate, and transform an entire industry for both its customers and talent.

“MiniLuxe is revolutionizing the self-care industry, providing a more socially-responsible and digitally-driven approach to nail care services,” said Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital. “We are excited to partner with MiniLuxe in its mission and to help accelerate its expansion with flexible and founder-friendly growth capital.”

Flow Capital is also pleased to be partnering with Cue Ball Capital in this investment. Cue Ball is a Boston-based venture capital firm driven by their purpose-driven and people-first approach, and early investor and incubator of MiniLuxe.

“Cue Ball has a great proven track record and we are glad to establish a working relationship with the firm,” said Alex Baluta.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is the leading nail care and waxing services brand rooted in self-care, responsible beauty, and crafted beauty services. MiniLuxe uses the most hygienic modes of sterilization and clean beauty products for nails and waxing in the country. Celebrating accessible moments of luxury, the brand has 20 locations, employs over 500 self-care providers, and has performed over 2M clean beauty services. www.miniluxe.com

About Flow

Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9