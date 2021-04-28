Fed’s Powell: China’s approach to digital currency would not work in U.S.

Article content

China’s rapid development of a digital version of the yuan will not push the Federal Reserve to rush its own digital currency project, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, adding that China’s approach would not work in the United States.

Powell, in remarks following the Fed’s latest policy meeting, emphasized the Fed’s primary goal is not speed to market but rather avoiding any calamitous misstep in executing digitalization of the dollar, which remains the world’s dominant reserve currency.

“It is far more important to get it right than it is to do it fast,” Powell said. “The currency that is being used in China is not one that would work here. It’s one that really allows the government to see every payment for which it is used in real time.”

The U.S. central bank is taking its time to understand the capabilities that are possible with digital currencies, Powell said. That includes making sure the technology is being used in a way that makes sense for the country and the people who rely on the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, he said.

“Central bank digital currencies are now possible,” Powell said. “We need to understand whether that is something that would be a good thing for the people that we serve.”