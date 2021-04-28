Fed holds steady even as it nods to ‘strengthened’ recovery

Article content

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady on Wednesday, nodding to the U.S. economy’s growing strength but giving no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery.

“Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened,” the U.S. central bank said in a unanimous policy statement at the end of a two-day meeting.

Nevertheless, “the path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations,” the Fed said. “The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on the economy and risks to the economic outlook remain.”

The language about the virus reflected a slightly less negative view than the Fed’s description in March, when it said the health crisis “poses considerable risks to the economic outlook.”

Despite the improving economy, the Fed on Wednesday repeated the guidance it has used since December, setting the list of conditions that must be met before it considers pulling back from the emergency support put in place to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

That includes “substantial further progress” towards its inflation and employment goals before stepping back from its monthly bond purchases.