Fed Decides, Main Street Lagging, India Inflation: Eco Day

By Michelle Jamrisko

The Federal Reserve is all but certain to hold interest rates near zero at the end of its two-day meeting Wednesday, and to repeat a pledge to keep buying bonds at the current $120 billion monthly paceFrench Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged the European Union to speed up disbursements from its flagship stimulus package after the Finnish government threw a potential wrench into the process of releasing the fundsThe economic rebound powering the S&P 500 Index to almost-daily records has left large swaths of Main Street behind, with millions of small businesses waiting to join the partyPresident Joe Biden and his economic team are planning to forgo an expansion of the estate tax in the administration’s coming individual tax-hike proposals, according to people briefed on the planThe uptick in inflation in India is threatening the central bank’s easy policy. Meanwhile, U.S. companies are raising prices on strong demand and crunched supply Asian economies are seeing a fast recovery from the pandemic, though their paths are diverging, the Asian Development Bank estimates China’s baby drought is good news for bond buyersThe economic divide between China’s prospering southern regions and lagging northern areas will continue to widen in coming years, with huge implications for growth, debt and policy makingEconomic recovery is picking up in South Korea, where consumers have responded with more optimismVirus resurgence abroad is battering Singapore’s travel sector more than expected, the country’s central bank said in its twice-annual economic reviewGovernor Tiff Macklem said he remains committed to the Bank of Canada’s 2% inflation target, even as price pressures are expected to temporarily overshoot that goal

