Facebook Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Facebook Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Facebook (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Facebook announced earnings per share of $3.3 on revenue of $26.17B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.33 on revenue of $23.63B.

Facebook shares are up 41% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.89% from its 52 week high of $315.88 set on April 8. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.41% from the start of the year.

Facebook shares gained 5.02% in after-hours trade following the report.

Facebook follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Facebook’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $26.29 on revenue of $55.31B, compared to forecast for EPS of $15.71 on revenue of $51.36B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar