Exxon, USW union agree on steps for Texas refinery lockout handover

Article content

HOUSTON — Exxon Mobil Corp and the United Steelworkers union (USW) have agreed to an orderly transfer of the company’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery to temporary workers if a threatened lockout begins on Saturday, according to people familiar with the talks.

The two sides have been in negotiations since January but have been unable to agree on a new union labor contract for the plant, Exxon’s third-largest U.S. refinery by capacity.

If Exxon locks out the union workers, it would be the first time since 1988 that the Beaumont plant workers have gone off the job in a labor dispute.

Exxon told refinery workers in an email that it wants the union to hold a vote on its latest offer, according to an email viewed by Reuters. It has declined to hold further talks without the vote, the people said.

“We hope the union allows employees to vote on our offer and reach an agreement before May 1,” Exxon spokeswoman Julie King said.

Neither side has disclosed details of the proposals for the contract that will replace a six-year pact reached in 2015.

The union rejected Exxon’s last proposal and counter offered with a one-year extension. After that rejection, Exxon gave the union notice it planned to lock out hourly employees on Saturday.