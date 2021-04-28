EU parliament backs post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Conference on the Future of Europe, in Brussels
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament has voted in favour of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, leading lawmaker Guy Verhofstadt said on Wednesday.
“The @Europarl_EN approves the EU – UK trade & cooperation agreement! The first trade deal in history to put up barriers & remove freedoms? A failure for both sides, but better than nothing,” the former Belgian prime minister said in a tweet.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.