EU fines Bank of America Merrill Lynch, C. Agricole, Credit Suisse 28.5 million euros By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday fined Bank of America Merrill Lynch (NYSE:), Credit Agricole (OTC:) and Credit Suisse (SIX:) a total of 28.5 million euros ($34.4 million) for taking part in a bond cartel.

Deutsche Bank (DE:) was not penalised because it alerted the cartel to the European Commission.

The EU competition watchdog said the cartel was operated in the European secondary trading market related to supra-sovereign, sovereign and agency (SSA) bonds denominated in U.S. dollars.