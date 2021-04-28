Ethereum’s market cap exceeds that of platinum for the first time By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Ether (ETH) is approaching the top 30 most valuable assets in the world following its latest price breakthrough, offering further evidence that the developer network is in the midst of a powerful bull market.

ETH price peaked at $2,741.78 on Wednesday, marking a new all-time high, according to TradingView data. With a current value of around $2,730, Ether’s total market capitalization is now $315.4 billion.