Employees of Korea’s financial regulator ordered to report crypto holdings By Cointelegraph

Korean Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo has ordered FSC officials who hold crypto to file reports on their investments by May 7.

The FSC employees subject to reporting are those who manage virtual currency tech developments, those responsible for drafting and applying digital currency laws and those who report on and manage crypto exchanges.