Elon Musk boosts Dogecoin again amid fresh ‘strong interest’ in altcoins By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme-based cryptocurrency that is a pet favorite of Elon Musk, has a new date for its price diary — Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk described himself as “The Dogefather” as he prepares to host the popular American television show on May 8.

