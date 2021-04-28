Ellen’s NFT auction flops, Oscars controversy, Kayne’s $1.8M sneakers, and more By Cointelegraph

The drawing appears to have been created with minimal effort in a bid to satirize the notion that any old celebrity-peddled junk will sell as an NFT.

The much-hyped NFT sale by popular talk show host Ellen Degeneres has fallen flat, with the comedian selling just five out of ten available Gold editions of her “Woman With Stick Cat” NFT for $2,500 on the Bitski platform. Sixty-four other people paid $100 each for an open Silver edition of the same NFT.

