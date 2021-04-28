Edgewater Wireless Completes Final Tranches of Private Placements

It is intended that the proceeds from the private placements will be used for: operating expenses, including sales, marketing and business development; engineering and product development; and working capital. The Company may reallocate the proceeds from the private placements as may be required depending upon the development of the Company’s business.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a “ Share ”) and one warrant (a “ Warrant ”) of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.23 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the date of issuance.

The final tranche of Edgewater’s private placement of $0.13 Units consisted of the issuance of 557,692 Units for gross proceeds of $72,500. Combined with the first tranche, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,331,055 through the sale of 10,238,881 Units from the $0.13 private placement.

The final tranche of Edgewater’s private placement of $0.115 units (each a “ Unit ”) consisted of the issuance of 669,347 Units for gross proceeds of $76,975. Combined with the first tranche, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $803,362 through the sale of 6,985,752 Units from the $0.115 private placement.

OTTAWA, Ontario — Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (“Edgewater” or the “Company”) (YFI: TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranches of its previously announced non-brokered private placements (the “ Offerings ”).

Article content

In connection with the final tranche of the $0.115 private placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finders’ fees of $603.75 and issued an aggregate of 5,250 non-transferable finder’s warrants. Each finder’s warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.23 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the date of issuance.

In connection with the final tranche of the $0.13 private placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finders’ fees of $455 and issued an aggregate of 3,500 non-transferable finder’s warrants. Each finder’s warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.23 for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the date of issuance.

The securities issued in connection with the final tranches of the private placements are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on August 27, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The private placements are subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless ( www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com or www.aera.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless’ actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005677/en/

Contacts

Edgewater Wireless Contact:

Andrew Skafel, President and CEO

E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com

T: +1 613-271-3710

W: www.edgewaterwireless.com

#distro