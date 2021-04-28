eBay Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. eBay Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – eBay (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

eBay announced earnings per share of $1.09 on revenue of $3.02B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $2.97B.

eBay shares are up 41% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.25% from its 52 week high of $65.11 set on April 19. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.41% from the start of the year.

eBay shares lost 5.68% in after-hours trade following the report.

eBay follows other major Services sector earnings this month

eBay’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

Verizon had beat expectations on April 21 with first quarter EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $32.9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $32.46B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar