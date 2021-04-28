Dovish Fed drives Latam FX to 3-mth high; Real, sol lead

Broader emerging market currencies were at

in the region.

since late January, with Brazil’s Bovespa leading gains

Latam stocks rose 1.5% to their highest

capital flows return to EM forex and debt.

this year, constant dovish signals from the Fed had helped

While concerns over increased U.S. inflation had pushed up

brought on by the recovery will remain transitory,” said Charlie

haven’t flinched on their stance that upticks of inflation

raise inflation concerns amongst market participants, but they

“The Fed recognized the swift economic recovery continues to

Treasury yields had dropped sharply after the statement.

steady, and gave no sign it was ready to tighten policy.

Fed held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program

jumped 1.1% to its highest level since late January, after the

brightened the outlook for risk-driven assets.

signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve hit Treasury yields and

extended gains to a three-month high on Wednesday after dovish

Article content

two-month highs, while stocks hit a 1-1/2 month high.

Brazil’s real rose 1.8% to its highest point

since mid-February after April consumer confidence marked its

biggest rise in nine months. The government also increased its

emergency cash buffer in March to cover future debt obligations,

as a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic tore through the

country.

“The imminent passing of the budget for 2021, officially

respecting the spending cap and the affirmation efforts that the

tax and administrative reforms would be stepped up, supported

BRL-positive sentiment,” said Melanie Fischinger, an emerging

markets analyst at Commerzbank.

Peru’s sol was the best performer in Latam on

Wednesday, surging 1.9% in what was set to be its biggest daily

gain in a year.

The currency was recovering from several sessions of record

lows, spurred by concerns over a socialist presidency.

Currencies of oil exporting countries, Mexico and Colombia

gained 0.7% and 0.6% respectively, tracking higher

crude prices.

Still, a Reuters poll showed the Mexican economy likely grew

only marginally during the first quarter of the year due to the

impact of the coronavirus pandemic and energy shortages in

February.

Chile’s peso rose 0.8%, even as copper prices eased

from 10-year highs. But analysts at Goldman Sachs joined others

predicting a copper rally to record levels.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1367.27 0.39

MSCI LatAm 2450.24 1.53

Brazil Bovespa 121144.73 1.47

Mexico IPC 48498.89 -0.64

Chile IPSA 4590.09 -3.35

Argentina MerVal 49972.06 2.063

Colombia COLCAP 1283.80 -0.72

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.3654 1.77

Mexico peso 19.9030 0.69

Chile peso 695.9 0.79

Colombia peso 3694.13 0.59

Peru sol 3.7687 1.86

Argentina peso 93.4300 -0.10

(interbank)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa

Fletcher and Grant McCool)