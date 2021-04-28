Dollar left defenseless by dovish Fed, euro muscles higher

Article content

SYDNEY — The dollar was on the defensive near nine-week lows on Thursday as a decidedly dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a green light for the global reflation trade.

The setback allowed the euro to crack major trendline resistance at $1.2114 and power up to the highest since late February at $1.2135. The break opened the way to bull targets at $1.2196 and $1.2242.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell quashed speculation about an early tapering of asset buying, saying it was “not time yet” to begin talking of it, and employment was still a long way short of where it needed to be.

“The risk is the Fed is very cautious and delays taking the first steps to normalizing policy,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA. “Low interest rates amid an improving U.S. and global economy is a recipe for the dollar to continue decreasing.”

Even the outperformance of the U.S. economy had a sting in the tail for the dollar as it sucked in imports and drove the trade deficit to record highs in March.

“That surge implies the U.S. current account deficit was around 4% of GDP in Q1, a significant weight on the USD in the medium term,” said Capurso.

It could also temper any reaction to an upbeat U.S. GDP report due later on Thursday, where market forecasts are for annualized growth of a whopping 6.1%.