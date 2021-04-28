Dollar discovers downsides of global growth, twin deficits

Article content

SYDNEY — The dollar slid to nine-week lows on Thursday as a doggedly dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and bold spending plans from the White House gave a green light for the global reflation trade.

President Joe Biden’s push for another $1.8 trillion in spending also risked blowing out the U.S. budget and trade deficits. The twin deficits have long been an Achilles heel for the dollar.

The euro made the most of the opportunity to hit its highest since late February at $1.2148, after cracking trendline resistance around $1.2114. The break now opens the way to bull targets at $1.2196 and $1.2242.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell did the dollar no favors by quashing speculation about an early tapering of asset buying, saying employment was still far short of target.

“The risk is the Fed is very cautious and delays taking the first steps to normalizing policy,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA. “Low interest rates amid an improving U.S. and global economy is a recipe for the dollar to continue decreasing.”

Even the outperformance of the U.S. economy had a sting in the tail for the dollar as it sucked in imports and drove the trade deficit to record highs in March.