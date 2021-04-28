DJ Boof Praises Nicki Minaj While Urging Other Female Rappers to ‘Step Ya Bars Up’

Instagram

While some others agree with the post from Nicki’s longtime tour DJ, one Instagram user blasts DJ Boof for shading other musicians only to praise Nicki.

DJ Boof thinks that hip-hop music industry needs Nicki Minaj to make it interesting. The longtime touring DJ for the “Queen” rapper took to his Instagram account to express his feelings about Nicki who is currently focusing in being a mother after giving birth to her first child.

“Man… I miss nicki just like y’all..,” so he wrote on Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 27. “Female artist y’all really gotta step ya bars up and start making music.. cuz some of this s**t I’m hearing is terrible. Just saying.”

Some Internet users appeared to feel his remarks. “Not a lie in sight. The only one kinda holding it down is [Doja Cat],” one person wrote in an Instagram comment. “The game is boring without Nicki,” one other stated.

Meanwhile, someone blasted DJ Boof for shading other musicians only to praise Nicki. “Y’all need to stop putting these women down to uplift the other,” the person said. A user also speculated that the DJ was throwing an indirect insult to Megan Thee Stallion, writing, “If you talking about Meg verse just say that !!!”

Nicki’s latest music is a feature on NBA YoungBoy’s (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) “What That Speed Bout?” which was released in November 2020. Prior to this, the Trinidadian star teamed up with Sada Baby on a remix of “Whole Lotta Choppas” which arrived less than a month after she gave birth to her first child.

The “Anaconda” hitmaker is seemingly enjoying her new life as a mom. Earlier this month, the 38-year-old femcee, who gave birth to her son with husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020, opened up on her birthing story and motherhood as a whole during an impromptu fan Q&A on Twitter.

Asked about her first time breastfeeding her child, she replied, “He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me.” She went on to explain, “I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes (sic).”

The “Barbie Dreams” hitmaker also admitted that she was “butt naked” when her waters broke at home and that her husband was “very scared” in the moment. “Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back,” she recalled. “As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labour.’ He was very scared & I was laughing @ him.”