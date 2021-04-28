Director Reacts After ‘Paddington 2’ Beats Classic Film ‘Citizen Kane’ as Best-Rated Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures

The second ‘Paddington’ feature film has become the greatest-ever movie on Rotten Tomatoes after Orson Welles’ 1941 drama lost its 100 per cent fresh rating.

Orson Welles‘ 1941 drama – which examines the life and legacy of publishing magnate Charles Foster Kane, played by Welles himself, a character inspired by American media barons including William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer held the honour for many years but its rating slipped after a negative review from 80 years ago was added to the site.

“Citizen Kane” – widely considered by critics to be one of the greatest movies of all-time – now has a 99 per cent rating and has now been surpassed by 2017 children’s film “Paddington 2”, starring Hugh Grant and Sally Hawkins, which is based on Michael Bond‘s literary character Paddington Bear, as the best rated movie.

The negative review added was first published in The Chicago Tribune newspaper in May 1941 and the dip in the movie’s rating was first noticed by Twitter user @Caulimovirus in a post that has since received nearly 21,000 likes.

Paul King, who wrote and directed both “Paddington” films, told The Hollywood Reporter that while it was “lovely” to be included on a list with the iconic movie, he won’t be getting carried away.

“It’s extremely lovely to be on any list, which includes Citizen Kane, but it is obviously quite an eccentric list that goes from Citizen Kane to Paddington 2, so I’ll try not to take it too seriously,” he told the publication. “I won’t let it go too much to my head and immediately build my Xanadu. But I have been cooking up a model just in case.”

“Citizen Kane” has recently come to public attention after the release of David Fincher‘s movie “Mank“, which tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of the film’s screenplay.