Digital Underground Members Set to Honor Shock G at Funeral Service





The late rapper’s manager Atron Gregory confirms the funeral for the record producer will take place this Saturday, May 1 in Tampa with a large group of Digital Underground members set to be present.

AceShowbiz –

Funeral plans for Shock G have been announced. The rapper, who died almost a week ago, will be laid to rest not far from where he took his last breath and his life will be celebrated in service that very much represents his group Digital Underground.

According to his obituary, the funeral will take place this Saturday, May 1 at 12 noon at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 2102 N. Lowe Street. The event will be streamed live on the church’s website: www.allentempletampa.org.

Shock G’s manager Atron Gregory confirms the funeral schedule and tells TMZ that a large group of Digital Underground crew, including founding member Money B and DJ Fuze, will be attending and saluting the late rap star at the funeral.

Despite the presence of the Digital Underground members, the event will not be billed as a Digital Underground reunion since the members regularly stay in touch and have seen each other recently. Money B’s manager additionally says that Money B has been helping Shock G’s prepare for the funeral.

Shock G’s funeral will also be attended by Tupac Shakur‘s stepbrother Mopreme Shakur as well as rapper Ray Luv, a close friend of both Shock G and Tupac.

Shock G, who was born Gregory Edward Jacobs, was found dead in his hotel room in Tampa, Florida on April 22. He was 57 years old. The cause of death is not immediately known, but there were no signs of trauma. An autopsy was said to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Shock G rose to fame in the 1990s as the lead vocalist for Digital Underground, with hits including “The Humpty Dance”. The song led to him creating his alter ego Humpty Hump. He was also one of the producers on Tupac’s 1991 debut solo album “2Pacalypse Now”, and later featured on the hitmaker’s 1993 song “I Get Around”.