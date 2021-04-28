Deutsche Bank swings to Q1 profit on investment bank strength By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche bank is seen in Hong Kong

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank (DE:) swung to better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter of 2021 as strength at the investment bank helped offset the headwinds of an ongoing restructuring program and the coronavirus pandemic.

The German lender said on Wednesday that its net profit attributable to shareholders was 908 million euros ($1.10 billion), which compares with a year-earlier loss of 43 million euros. Analysts had expected a profit of almost 600 million euros.

It was the strongest quarter for Deutsche in years, as revenue at its fixed-income trading business and origination and advisory services surged, trends that have also lifted profits of competing banks.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR