Deutsche Bank, Lloyds earnings prop up European shares By Reuters

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
(Corrects day of the week to Wednesday in first paragraph)
(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Wednesday on expectations of a bumper earnings season following strong results from Deutsche Bank (DE:), Lloyds Banking Group (LON:) and other lenders.
The pan-European index rose 0.1% in early trading, with the region’s banking sector up 1.1%.
Deutsche Bank jumped 5.2% to the top of Germany’s blue-chip as strength at its investment bank helped offset headwinds from restructuring and the pandemic.
Topping London’s , Lloyds Banking (NYSE:) Group rose 4.2% after reporting a better-than-expected profit.
Sweden’s SEB and Spain’s Santander (MC:) also inched higher after their quarterly results.
Weighing on the STOXX 600, Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser Group fell 2% even as the company backed its full-year outlook.
Earnings at European companies in the first quarter of 2021 are expected to surge 71.3% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data, up from last week’s forecast of a 61.2% jump.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.