Denmark Targets Green Technology Spending to Cut Farm Emissions

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Denmark aims to boost spending on green farming technologies to slash carbon emissions in one of its most polluting industries as part of the measures to reach the Nordic country’s ambitious climate targets.

Main components of the government’s proposal unveiled on Wednesday includes a boost to public investments in research and innovation by more than 700 million kroner ($114 million) into biogas fuels and other technologies. If backed by the parliament, the move will also partially ban farming on peat soil, which contains a lot of carbon.

Denmark’s Social Democrat government plans to reduce carbon emissions compared to 1990 levels by 70% in 2030, going beyond the 55% target agreed to by member states in the European Union. The latest proposal will bring the emission reductions in 2030 to 57%, even if no new initiatives will be announced, Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen told reporters outside Copenhagen. Investment into new technologies is the key to bring the country all the way to 70%, he added.

Denmark Slammed by Watchdog for Falling Short on Carbon Goal (1)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com