Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.24% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.24%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.46% or 33 points to trade at 772 at the close. Meanwhile, Simcorp A/S (CSE:) added 1.73% or 13.8 points to end at 809.4 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was up 1.56% or 16.5 points to 1077.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.71% or 10.2 points to trade at 266.1 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 2.60% or 3.1 points to end at 116.0 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was down 2.45% or 8.7 points to 346.7.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 77 to 56 and 24 ended unchanged.

Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.46% or 33 to 772. Shares in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 3.71% or 10.2 to 266.1.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 2.05% or 1.29 to $64.23 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 1.85% or 1.22 to hit $67.09 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.24% or 4.25 to trade at $1774.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.05% to 6.1467, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4357.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 90.810.