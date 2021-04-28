Dax Shepard Spills Cute Reason Why His Daughter Told Him She Wants to Be an Alcoholic

When speaking to Chelsea Clinton about his recent drug relapse, the former ‘Parenthood’ actor shares how he and his wife honestly tell their young children about his sobriety slip.
AceShowbiz –
Dax Shepard has opened up to his kids about his recent drug relapse, explaining dad was “a bad boy.” The actor prides himself on being honest with eight-year-old Lincoln and six-year-old Delta – the daughters he shares with his wife Kristen Bell, and chose not to hide his sobriety slump from them.
“They knew when I relapsed,” he said during an appearance on Chelsea Clinton’s “In Fact” podcast. “We explained, ‘Well, daddy was on these pills for his surgery and then daddy was a bad boy and he started getting his own pills’. We tell them the whole thing.”
“They know that dad goes to an AA [Alcoholics Anonymous] meeting every Tuesday and Thursday. One of the cuter moments was… back when my daughters wanted to be with me 24 hours a day. She [daughter] said, ‘Where are you going?’ I said, ‘I’m going to AA’. She said, ‘Why do you have to go?’ ”
“I said, ‘Because I’m an alcoholic and if I don’t go there, then I’ll drink and then I’ll be a terrible dad.’ And she said, ‘Can I go?’ I said, ‘Well, no, you got to be an alcoholic.’ And she goes, ‘I’m gonna be an alcoholic.’ I said, ‘You might become one. The odds are not in your favor, but you’re not there yet.’ ”
Dax first opened up about suffering a sobriety slip in a special episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast back in September 2020. He admitted to abusing the drugs he had been prescribed to handle the pain of his injuries from a motorcycle accident, and realized that his issues were escalating when he resorted to buying more pills secretly.