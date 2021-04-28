Dax Shepard Explained How He Discussed His Relapse With His Young Daughters And Why He Was “Really Scared” To Speak About It Publicly

Dax explained he had begun taking opioids as pain relief following an ATV accident, but that he ended up “augmenting” the amount he was taking, and ultimately began buying the pills himself.

“I’m allowed to be on them at some dosage, because I have a prescription,” Dax said at the time. “And then I’m also augmenting that. And then all the prescriptions run out, and I’m now just taking 30-mil Oxys that I’ve bought whenever I decide I can.”

“I’m lying to other people, and I know I have to quit,” he went on. “But my tolerance is going up so quickly that I’m now in a situation where I’m taking, you know, eight 30s a day.”