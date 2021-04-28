CP shareholders say bidding war for Kansas City Southern unnecessary

Article content

TORONTO — As Kansas City Southern’s share price rises above Canadian Pacific Railway’s offer on prospects of a bidding war, CP shareholders and analysts say the company should stick to its initial proposal, noting Canadian National Railway’s rival offer may struggle to secure regulatory approval.

CN Railway, Canada’s biggest railroad, last week made an unsolicited $30 billion offer for KCS, trumping CP’s agreed $25 billion bid. Since then, KCS shares have traded about 10% over CP’s offer, reflecting the market’s optimism that CP may have to bump up its bid.

CP has, so far, declined to raise its offer and investors say it should stay put given the regulatory hurdles facing CN’s proposal.

“I think they’ve played their hand well by not responding with an increased offer,” said one Canadian fund manager who is invested in both CP and CN.

CP has “a much better likelihood” of getting regulatory approval, the fund manager said, pointing to the overlap in tracks CN has with KCS.

CN, with a market value $76 billion runs rail networks parallel to KCS for about 100 kilometers (62 miles) in Louisiana, while CP, with a market capitalisation of $50 billion, has no overlapping rail networks. CN was “confident” in its ability to achieve all necessary regulatory approval, the company told analysts on Monday.