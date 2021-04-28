Corn, wheat, soybeans slip after weather-fueled surge

Article content

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn, wheat and soybean

futures fell on Wednesday, retreating from eight-year highs struck a day earlier

as the market assessed the extent of weather risks that had fanned the recent

run-up in prices.

Analysts said there was profit-taking after strong investment fund flows

into grains, encouraged by signs of improving crop weather in the U.S. Midwest.

“There is a realization that there is plenty of time to grow crops in the

United States,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON

Commodities in Sydney.

“The current supply and demand situation does not warrant $7-bushel corn.

The last 100 cents are speculators driving the market.”

The chief executive of agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co

said on Tuesday he expects U.S. corn and soybean plantings to rise by about 5

million acres combined versus a government forecast.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)

was down 1.3% at $6.45-3/4 a bushel by 1126 GMT, after hitting an eight-year top

at $6.84 on Tuesday.

Corn, wheat and soybeans had already ended lower on Tuesday as the rally

lost momentum following the intraday peaks.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans, soymeal, wheat and corn