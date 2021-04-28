Corn, wheat, soybeans slip after weather-fueled surge

Matilda Colman
PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn, wheat and soybean

futures fell on Wednesday, retreating from eight-year highs struck a day earlier

as the market assessed the extent of weather risks that had fanned the recent

run-up in prices.

Analysts said there was profit-taking after strong investment fund flows

into grains, encouraged by signs of improving crop weather in the U.S. Midwest.

“There is a realization that there is plenty of time to grow crops in the

United States,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON

Commodities in Sydney.

“The current supply and demand situation does not warrant $7-bushel corn.

The last 100 cents are speculators driving the market.”

The chief executive of agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co

said on Tuesday he expects U.S. corn and soybean plantings to rise by about 5

million acres combined versus a government forecast.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)

was down 1.3% at $6.45-3/4 a bushel by 1126 GMT, after hitting an eight-year top

at $6.84 on Tuesday.

Corn, wheat and soybeans had already ended lower on Tuesday as the rally

lost momentum following the intraday peaks.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans, soymeal, wheat and corn

futures contracts on Tuesday and net even for soyoil futures contracts, traders

said.

Corn has been at the center of the grain rally. Cold planting weather in the

United States and dry growing conditions in southern Brazil have cast doubts

over harvest prospects in the world’s top exporters at a time of tight supplies.

Southern Brazil is forecast to stay dry into early May, but an expected

warming of temperatures along with showers in the U.S. Midwest could help

planting and early crop development.

CBOT wheat dropped 1.9% to $7.18-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans

were down 1.0% at $15.05 a bushel.

Tuesday’s cancellation of a wheat import tender by Egypt was seen by traders

as a sign that high prices were discouraging buyers.

In soybeans, U.S.-based meat processor Perdue is shipping one cargo of

31,450 tonnes of Brazilian supplies into the United States, according to

shipping data, as U.S. stocks dwindle.

Prices at 1126 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct

Move 2020 Move

CBOT wheat 718.75 -14.00 -1.91 640.50 12.22

CBOT corn 645.75 -8.75 -1.34 484.00 33.42

CBOT soy 1505.00 -14.50 -0.95 1311.00 14.80

Paris wheat May 245.25 -2.00 -0.81 210.50 16.51

Paris maize Jun 233.75 -2.50 -1.06 198.75 17.61

Paris rape May 590.00 -2.00 -0.34 412.00 43.20

WTI crude oil 63.38 0.44 0.70 48.52 30.63

Euro/dlr 1.21 0.00 -0.19 1.2100 -0.27

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris

futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; additional

reporting by Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David

Evans)

