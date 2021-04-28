Copper rally pauses as Goldman forecasts record highs

Article content

LONDON — Copper paused near 10-year highs on Wednesday ahead of a policy announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but analysts at Goldman Sachs joined others predicting a rally to record levels.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $9,884.50 a tonne at 1637 GMT after reaching $9,965 on Tuesday, the highest since 2011.

Prices have more than doubled since March 2020 as the world economy rebounds and the shift to greener, more copper-intensive energy raises the prospect of supply shortages.

“It is only a question of time before it exceeds the psychologically important $10,000 mark,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, adding that the all-time high of $10,190 would be likely be breached shortly afterwards.

But he said the rally looked overstretched and a sharp correction was likely before copper rises further in the years ahead.

GOLDMAN: Goldman Sachs forecast copper would average $9,675 a tonne in 2021, $11,875 a tonne in 2022 and $12,000 a tonne in 2023.

CHILE: The threat of strikes at copper mines in Chile receded after the country allowed another drawdown in pensions, pleasing workers.

SUPPLY OUTLOOK: Ample supplies next year and in 2023 will keep the market balanced, but miners need to start investing in new capacity now to meet a pickup in demand growth.