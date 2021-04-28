Copper rally pauses as Goldman forecasts record highs

Article content
LONDON — Copper paused near 10-year highs on Wednesday ahead of a policy announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve, but analysts at Goldman Sachs joined others predicting a rally to record levels.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $9,884.50 a tonne at 1637 GMT after reaching $9,965 on Tuesday, the highest since 2011.
Prices have more than doubled since March 2020 as the world economy rebounds and the shift to greener, more copper-intensive energy raises the prospect of supply shortages.
“It is only a question of time before it exceeds the psychologically important $10,000 mark,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, adding that the all-time high of $10,190 would be likely be breached shortly afterwards.
But he said the rally looked overstretched and a sharp correction was likely before copper rises further in the years ahead.
GOLDMAN: Goldman Sachs forecast copper would average $9,675 a tonne in 2021, $11,875 a tonne in 2022 and $12,000 a tonne in 2023.
CHILE: The threat of strikes at copper mines in Chile receded after the country allowed another drawdown in pensions, pleasing workers.
SUPPLY OUTLOOK: Ample supplies next year and in 2023 will keep the market balanced, but miners need to start investing in new capacity now to meet a pickup in demand growth.
Article content
TIN: LME tin was up 4.6% at $28,400 a tonne after reaching $28,595, its highest since 2011. Supplies are short, with stockpiles in LME-registered warehouses at just 1,300 tonnes and the price of quickly deliverable metal shooting above the benchmark contract.
MARKETS/FED: World shares were near record highs and the dollar and global bond yields nudged higher. Markets will be watching for signs that the Fed will tighten policy in a statement due at 1800 GMT.
NICKEL: The nickel market should see a small surplus this year, the International Nickel Study Group said on Wednesday.
OTHER METALS: Aluminium was up 0.3% at $2,402.50 a tonne, zinc rose 0.2% to $2,930.50, nickel added 2.6% to $17,400 and lead was 0.1% higher at $2,092.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Louise Heavens and Lisa Shumaker)