Copper nears $10,000/T level as dollar weakens

HANOI — London copper prices edged towards an important psychological level of $10,000 on Thursday, as a weaker dollar made the greenback-priced metal cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9% to $9,963.50 a tonne by 0210 GMT, having risen to as high as $9,997 a tonne earlier in the session, only $3 off the key $10,000 resistance level, which was last hit in February 2011.

The dollar was on the defensive near a nine-week low, as a decidedly dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a green light for the global reflation trade.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit 72,860 yuan ($11,265.21) a tonne, its highest since February 2011.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Goldman Sachs forecast copper would average $9,675 a tonne in 2021, $11,875 a tonne in 2022 and $12,000 a tonne in 2023.

* However, Yangshan copper premium fell to $43 a tonne, its lowest since April 2017, indicating weakening demand from top consumer China as prices have leaped 24% this year.

* Global nickel demand is seen rising 11.7% year-on-year to 2.67 million tonnes in 2021, while output is expected to rise 9.2% within the same period to 2.72 million tonnes, the International Nickel Study Group said on Wednesday.