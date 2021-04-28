Colton Underwood All Smiles During Lunch Date With Mystery Man After Coming Out as Gay

WENN/Judy Eddy

In photos surfacing online, the season 23 star of ‘The Bachelor’ can be seen enjoying his friend’s company while chatting at a restaurant in Silver Lake.

AceShowbiz –

Colton Underwood may have found himself a new love. Around two weeks after coming out as gay, the season 23 star of “The Bachelor” was captured looking beaming while having lunch with a mystery man in Silver Lake, Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old dined with his friend on Monday, April 26. In a picture obtained by Daily Mail, he could be seen smiling ear-to-ear while sitting across his companion during the meal. Other snaps saw them being engaged in conversation.

After their lunch, the TV personality and his pal embraced for a while before heading off in separate directions. At one point, the two men were seen putting their hands on each other’s back in a caring gesture.

For the outing, Colton went casual by sporting a gray hooded sweater, blue shorts, matching baseball cap and white sneakers. The mysterious man, meanwhile, looked warm in a gray jacket, a pair of jeans and black shoes.

Colton went public with his sexuality when speaking to Robin Roberts (II) in the April 14 episode of “Good Morning America“. In the conversation titled “Colton Underwood: In His Own Words”, he divulged that he “came to terms” with his sexuality earlier this year.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and trying to process it,” the ex-boyfriend of Cassie Randolph went on. “I’m emotional, but in such a good happy positive way. I’m happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

“The Bachelorette” alum went on to admit that he knew he was “different since the age of 6” and had got “into a place for me in personal life that was dark and bad.” He then added, “I think overall the reason why now, is because I got to place that I don’t think I was ever going to share this. I think I would rather die than say I’m gay.”