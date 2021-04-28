CME Group profit drops 25% in first quarter By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The CME Group offices in New York
(Reuters) – Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:) reported a 25% drop in first-quarter profit, hurt by a decline in sales of some of its top products as pandemic-related stimulus from the U.S. government curbed hedging demand.
The Chicago-based company said on Wednesday its net profit for the three months ended March 31 stood at $574.4 million, or $1.60 per share, down from $766.2 million, or $2.14 per share, a year earlier.
