CME Group Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. CME Group Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1
Investing.com – CME Group reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.
CME Group announced earnings per share of $1.79 on revenue of $1.25B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $1.26B.
CME Group shares are up 12% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.50% from its 52 week high of $216.69 set on March 8. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 9.33% from the start of the year.
CME Group follows other major Financial sector earnings this month
CME Group’s (NASDAQ:) report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $30.49B.
UnitedHealth had beat expectations on April 15 with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.39 on revenue of $69.07B.
