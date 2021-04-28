Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying

Article content

By Tim Quinson

(Bloomberg) —

It’s been almost a week since nearly every major world leader–even Vladimir Putin–gathered virtually to focus on the global climate crisis.

And now it seems even the banks are starting to get on the bandwagon. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., two of the world’s biggest providers of financing to the fossil-fuel industry, have increased their commitments to sustainable and clean-energy projects. Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley announced similar plans.

Meanwhile, record amounts of cash continue to flow into funds designed for climate-aware investors. The global assets under management of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds with climate change as a key theme almost tripled last year to $177 billion, according to analysts at Morningstar Inc.

In all, 76 new climate-focused funds were introduced in 2020, bringing the worldwide total to about 400 offerings. Europe remains much further along, accounting for about three-fourths of the overall market with 282 offerings (as of Dec. 31), compared with only 42 in the U.S.

With so many choices, where does that leave the average investor? Chicago-based Morningstar published a 31-page report trying to answer that question. The research firm breaks the market into five groups: low carbon, climate conscious, climate solutions, green bond and clean energy/tech.