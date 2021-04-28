Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter Joke About Lori Loughlin

In a recent tweet, Teigen mentioned that she never took her SATS while expressing a desire to attend hospitality school.
“How do you get into school?” she asked, before taking a gentle-ish dig at Lori Loughlin‘s college admissions scandal: “Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable”.
Before you say anything — Chrissy knows she spelled “Lori” wrong, too.
Will Lori see Chrissy’s joke? It’s possible! She is, after all, out of jail since being released at the end of last year.
One thing’s for sure: Moments like these are why we’re happy Chrissy came back to Twitter.
