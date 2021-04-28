Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter Joke About Lori Loughlin

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

In a recent tweet, Teigen mentioned that she never took her SATS while expressing a desire to attend hospitality school.

“How do you get into school?” she asked, before taking a gentle-ish dig at Lori Loughlin‘s college admissions scandal: “Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable”.

I wanna go to hospitality school. I am old and didn’t take my SATs. How does this work now? How do you get into school? Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable


@chrissyteigen / Via Twitter: @chrissyteigen

Along with husband Mossimo Giannulli, Loughlin was charged with and eventually pled guilty for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters admitted into USC.

Before you say anything — Chrissy knows she spelled “Lori” wrong, too.


@chrissyteigen / Via Twitter: @chrissyteigen

Will Lori see Chrissy’s joke? It’s possible! She is, after all, out of jail since being released at the end of last year.


Medianews Group / Getty Images

One thing’s for sure: Moments like these are why we’re happy Chrissy came back to Twitter.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR