Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘Embarrassed’ Son Burt Deletes Social Media Amid Her Governor Bid

While Caitlyn’s sons oppose the idea of her running for California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger says she has a chance to become the next leader of the state.

Caitlyn Jenner‘s son is clearly against the idea of her running for California governor. Burt Jenner, who is reportedly “embarrassed” by her plan, deleted his own access to his social media accounts.

In the 42-year-old racing driver’s Instagram page, the bio read, “App has been deleted, contact me another way…” Earlier this month, he announced that he deleted his Facebook app “to stay away from political discussion.” He then added in the April 7 post, “Just call me Hunter… FML…”

Burt, along with his brothers Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner, do not want Caitlyn to run for governor because they feel she is not qualified for the position. Sources further told TMZ that the siblings suggested she “pump the brakes and scuttle the whole thing.” Despite opposing his father’s plan, Burt was said to be “concerned about her safety and [wanting] to make sure she had top of the line security.”

The retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete allegedly called her three sons the night before announcing her decision to run. However, the brothers are allegedly “upset” because she never took the family’s feelings into consideration.

Caitlyn, a Republican and high-profile transgender advocate, declared her intention to run for California governor via Twitter on Friday, April 23. Sharing her official press release, she exclaimed, “I’m in! California is worth fighting for.”

Addressing Caitlyn’s plan was former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. When making an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“, he said, “Anyone has a chance because I think the people are dissatisfied with what is going on here in California… And I hope as many people as possible are jumping into the race.”





Arnold went on, “The key thing about all this is – it doesn’t matter if it’s Caitlyn or if it’s anyone else – to have a clear vision of where you want to go, what are the kind of changes you want to make and why are you qualified to become governor.” He also told Jimmy Kimmel that he has the “utmost respect for her” but is also “very good friends with Governor Newsom.