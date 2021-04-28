Bulls push Ethereum price higher ahead of Friday’s $930M options expiry By Cointelegraph

Bulls push Ethereum price higher ahead of Friday’s $930M options expiry
The last couple of weeks have been nothing short of a roller coaster for Ether (ETH), which oscillated between $2,000 and a record-high $2,650. The 20% crash on April 17 caused a $1-billion liquidation on long futures contracts, and it also drastically reduced investors’ appetite for risk.
However, as displayed above, the 28% gain over the last couple of days caused the open interest on Ether futures to reach $8.2 billion, which is just 5% below its April 15 record. A similar event took place in the options markets, which have grown by 45% since the March 25 expiry.
