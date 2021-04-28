Bubba Gump Shrimp seafood restaurants will start accepting Bitcoin payments By Cointelegraph

Bubba Gump Shrimp seafood restaurants will start accepting Bitcoin payments
Many chain restaurants operated by parent company Landry’s will begin to accept as a form of payment for meals.
In an interview with CNBC yesterday, Landry’s chair and CEO Tilman Fertitta said “80% to 90%” of the company’s restaurant brands — including the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Morton’s The Steakhouse, and Mastro’s — would accept Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies in the next 90 days. Fertitta said the move was a step towards bringing crypto into the mainstream.
