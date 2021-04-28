Bubba Gump Shrimp seafood restaurants will start accepting Bitcoin payments By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Many chain restaurants operated by parent company Landry’s will begin to accept as a form of payment for meals.

In an interview with CNBC yesterday, Landry’s chair and CEO Tilman Fertitta said “80% to 90%” of the company’s restaurant brands — including the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Morton’s The Steakhouse, and Mastro’s — would accept Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies in the next 90 days. Fertitta said the move was a step towards bringing crypto into the mainstream.