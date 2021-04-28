Brazil Treasury swells emergency cash buffer to record 1.12 trillion reais

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil’s government increased its emergency cash buffer in March to cover future debt obligations and other due payments to more than 1 trillion reais, Treasury figures showed on Wednesday, as public debt also rose to a new all-time high.

The Treasury swelled its liquidity cushion, essentially an emergency cash buffer, by 20% in nominal terms from the previous month to a new high of 1.12 trillion reais ($207 billion), it said in a monthly report.

The amount is enough to cover more than seven months of debt maturities, the Treasury said, adding that some 435 billion reais of debt was scheduled to mature in April and May alone.

Sergi Lanau, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington, said having ample cash reserves to cope with shocks makes sense, especially in a country where fiscal vulnerability is high.

“Since borrowing costs are likely to rise in Brazil and elsewhere, the treasury may be taking advantage of current rates to build buffers,” Lanau said.

Brazil’s central bank raised interest rates in March for the first time in six years and is widely expected to do so again next week and in the coming months, as it tries to get inflation back down to target.