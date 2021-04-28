Boeing Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Boeing (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Boeing announced earnings per share of $-1.53 on revenue of $15.22B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.9691 on revenue of $15.46B.

Boeing shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.87% from its 52 week high of $278.27 set on March 15. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.47% from the start of the year.

Boeing shares lost 0.57% in pre-market trade following the report.

Boeing follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

Boeing’s report follows an earnings beat by ASML ADR on April 21, who reported EPS of $3.86 on revenue of $5.25B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.07 on revenue of $4.81B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on Friday with first quarter EPS of $1.92 on revenue of $8.45B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.8 on revenue of $8.08B.

