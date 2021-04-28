Bitcoin dominance drop and resistance at $55K stoke altseason hopes By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin dominance drop and resistance at $55K stoke altseason hopes
The overall cryptocurrency market saw a second day of gains on Tuesday after the weekend sell-off proved to be a good buying opportunity for retail and institutional investors.
Lower gas fees following the network’s Berlin upgrade along with an increase in institutional buying and decentralized finance activity lifted the price of Ether to a new all-time high at $2,680.
