Bitcoin dominance drop and resistance at $55K stoke altseason hopes By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bitcoin dominance drop and resistance at $55K stoke altseason hopes

The overall cryptocurrency market saw a second day of gains on Tuesday after the weekend sell-off proved to be a good buying opportunity for retail and institutional investors.

Lower gas fees following the network’s Berlin upgrade along with an increase in institutional buying and decentralized finance activity lifted the price of Ether to a new all-time high at $2,680.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Strength of price recovery. Source: Jarvis Labs
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360