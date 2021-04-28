Binance crypto exchange to launch its own NFT platform By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is entering the nonfungible token industry by introducing its own NFT platform and marketplace.

The company announced Monday the upcoming launch of Binance NFT, a new NFT platform that is expected to start operating in June.