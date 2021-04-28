Billie Eilish Announces New Album “Happier Than Ever”

This was a far cry away from the monsters under the bed in “Bury A Friend”, the black tears she cried in “When The Party’s Over”, and the cigarette burns on her face in “Xanny”.

Calling happiness a “crazy” feeling in a 2019 interview with Elle, the singer said: “I haven’t been happy for years. I didn’t think I would be happy again. And here I am — I’ve gotten to a point where I’m finally OK.”

“It’s not because I’m famous. It’s not because I have a little more money,” she went on. “It’s so many different things: growing up, people coming into your life, certain people leaving your life. All I can say now is, for anybody who isn’t doing well, it will get better. Have hope.”

She added: “Now I love what I do, and I’m me again.”