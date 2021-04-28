Biden trade adviser and Bill Gates discussed IPR waiver for COVID-19 vaccines By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a medical syringe and a small bottle labelled “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s top trade adviser met virtually with Microsoft (NASDAQ:) co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Tuesday about increasing COVID-19 vaccine production and the proposed waiver of intellectual property rights protections for vaccines.
“Ambassador (Katherine) Tai emphasized that the Biden-Harris administration’s top priority is saving lives and ending the pandemic, and she stressed her commitment to working on a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a statement issued by Tai’s office on Wednesday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.