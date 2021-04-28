Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.44% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.44%.

The best performers of the session on the were Downer Edi Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.33% or 0.390 points to trade at 5.710 at the close. Meanwhile, Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) added 7.13% or 0.72 points to end at 10.82 and Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.96% or 0.130 points to 2.750 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 9.22% or 0.165 points to trade at 1.625 at the close. St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) declined 7.88% or 0.160 points to end at 1.870 and Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) was down 6.30% or 0.080 points to 1.190.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 682 to 675 and 375 ended unchanged.

Shares in St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 7.88% or 0.160 to 1.870. Shares in Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.96% or 0.130 to 2.750.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 3.49% to 11.912.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.61% or 10.85 to $1767.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.29% or 0.18 to hit $63.12 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.23% or 0.15 to trade at $66.02 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.32% to 0.7739, while AUD/JPY fell 0.04% to 84.35.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 91.047.