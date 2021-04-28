Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.44% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.44%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.44%.

The best performers of the session on the were Downer Edi Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.33% or 0.390 points to trade at 5.710 at the close. Meanwhile, Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) added 7.13% or 0.72 points to end at 10.82 and Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.96% or 0.130 points to 2.750 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 9.22% or 0.165 points to trade at 1.625 at the close. St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) declined 7.88% or 0.160 points to end at 1.870 and Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) was down 6.30% or 0.080 points to 1.190.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 682 to 675 and 375 ended unchanged.

Shares in St Barbara Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 7.88% or 0.160 to 1.870. Shares in Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.96% or 0.130 to 2.750.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 3.49% to 11.912.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.61% or 10.85 to $1767.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.29% or 0.18 to hit $63.12 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.23% or 0.15 to trade at $66.02 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.32% to 0.7739, while AUD/JPY fell 0.04% to 84.35.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 91.047.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR