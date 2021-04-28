Asian units weaken on low risk appetite ahead of Fed meeting

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Asian currencies were weaker on

Wednesday as a rise in U.S Treasury yields took some shine off

risk assets, while investor caution ahead of a U.S. Federal

Reserve meeting kept shares rudderless.

“Higher UST yields are weighing a tad on AxJ (Asia excluding

Japan) FX this morning. Caution could also be creeping in across

risk assets as earlier positive growth data has been somewhat

priced in and broad equity up-moves are beginning to show signs

of resistance,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

When the Fed’s policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, Chair

Jerome Powell’s is expected to reaffirm commitment to keeping

monetary policy accomodative over a prolonged time, though signs

of rising inflation expectations has raised some speculation

that policy could be tightened sooner than thought.

Malaysian government data showed exports jumped 31% in March

from a year earlier, rising at their fastest pace in nearly four

years, as the Southeast Asian country continues to recover from

the pandemic. Malaysian stocks were down 0.4%, while the

ringgit weakened 0.1%.

Singapore’s central bank said that the city-state’s economic

growth is likely to exceed 6% this year and added that its

accommodative monetary policy stance remained appropriate.

Shares and the Singapore dollar were both

marginally weaker.

The South Korean benchmark share index fell as much

as 1% and was on course to record its worst session for a week,

driven declines in and SK Hynix and Samsung

Electronics share prices, while the won

weakened 0.2%.

Indonesia’s finance ministry on Tuesday said that it sold

28.05 trillion rupiah ($1.94 billion) worth of bonds in a

bi-weekly bond auction, slightly below its indicative target.

Analysts at OCBC Treasury Research said that even though the

bond auction in Indonesia went better than before and saw more

demand for five year and ten year bonds, the curve looked flat.

Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were up 10.5 basis

points at 6.559%. The rupiah was marginally weaker.

Highlights

** Matichon PCL was up 24.55% and among the top

gainers on the Thailand’s SETI

** In the Philippines, the top index gainer was Bloomberry

Resorts Corp, up 4.86%

** Among the heavyweights in South Korea, technology giant

Samsung Electronics fell 0.84% and peer SK Hynix

fell 2.96%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0511 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan -0.12 -5.12 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.28 -1.85 <.ns ei>

Indones -0.10 -3.14 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi -0.10 -1.95 <.kl a se>

Philipp +0.06 -0.89 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapo -0.04 -0.42 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.07 +2.14 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.03 -4.53 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR