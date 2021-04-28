Asian units weaken on low risk appetite ahead of Fed meeting

Article content

Asian currencies were weaker on

Wednesday as a rise in U.S Treasury yields took some shine off

risk assets, while investor caution ahead of a U.S. Federal

Reserve meeting kept shares rudderless.

“Higher UST yields are weighing a tad on AxJ (Asia excluding

Japan) FX this morning. Caution could also be creeping in across

risk assets as earlier positive growth data has been somewhat

priced in and broad equity up-moves are beginning to show signs

of resistance,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

When the Fed’s policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, Chair

Jerome Powell’s is expected to reaffirm commitment to keeping

monetary policy accomodative over a prolonged time, though signs

of rising inflation expectations has raised some speculation

that policy could be tightened sooner than thought.

Malaysian government data showed exports jumped 31% in March

from a year earlier, rising at their fastest pace in nearly four

years, as the Southeast Asian country continues to recover from

the pandemic. Malaysian stocks were down 0.4%, while the

ringgit weakened 0.1%.

Singapore’s central bank said that the city-state’s economic

growth is likely to exceed 6% this year and added that its

accommodative monetary policy stance remained appropriate.